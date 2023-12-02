Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 13,182 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.02. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.71.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

