SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.87

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.87 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 8.45 ($0.11). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 8.46 ($0.11), with a volume of 4,021,174 shares traded.

SolGold Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.90 million, a P/E ratio of -426.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SolGold alerts:

Insider Transactions at SolGold

In other news, insider Liam Twigger bought 750,000 shares of SolGold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($94,732.85). Insiders own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Further Reading

