Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.40.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after buying an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after buying an additional 467,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.