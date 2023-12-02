Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.94.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $76.74 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

