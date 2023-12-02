SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.35

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.35 and traded as low as $68.14. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF shares last traded at $68.38, with a volume of 906,924 shares trading hands.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,448 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,824 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,162,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,719 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.