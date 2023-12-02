SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 6th

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1372 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Performance

NZUS stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $25.97.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.