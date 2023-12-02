SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $23,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,330,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,619 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,700,000 after acquiring an additional 424,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,051,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 229,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $56.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

