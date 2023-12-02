SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Stake Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 122,569 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

DWX stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $508.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.