Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.40. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 72,997 shares trading hands.

Spectral Medical Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

