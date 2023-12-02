SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $64.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.65. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

