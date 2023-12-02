Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.51. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 58,987 shares traded.
Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
