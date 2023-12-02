Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.51. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 58,987 shares traded.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Focus Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 550,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

