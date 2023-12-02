SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Archie C. Black Sells 20,075 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.37. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.66 and a twelve month high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.80.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 272,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
