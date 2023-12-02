Starbucks Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.
Starbucks has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %
Starbucks stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
