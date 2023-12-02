Starbucks Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Starbucks stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

