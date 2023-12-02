State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 491 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Assurant by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Assurant Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $168.30 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $169.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

