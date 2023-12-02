State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,767 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

