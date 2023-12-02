State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Olin worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Olin by 50,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

