State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Stifel Financial worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $597,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 33.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,854,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE SF opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $68.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.