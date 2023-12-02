State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.66 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of First American Financial worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.