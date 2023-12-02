State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.15 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 372,578 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 993,415 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 171,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,996,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,920,000 after purchasing an additional 192,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,645,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,202,000 after purchasing an additional 910,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.