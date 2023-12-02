State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.18 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in GameStop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of GameStop by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

