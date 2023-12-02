State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Display worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after buying an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $47,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after acquiring an additional 344,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 32.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.88. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $177.28.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

