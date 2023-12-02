State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.12 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Landstar System worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Landstar System by 500.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Landstar System by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $176.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.05 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average is $183.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.