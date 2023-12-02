State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,544,000 after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,064,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $160.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

