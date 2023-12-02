State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 15,933 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $5,021,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRT opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

