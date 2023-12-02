State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

