State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,782 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

ARW stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

