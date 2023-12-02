State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 280.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 69,897 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 111,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in State Street by 35.4% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in State Street by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 394,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,889,000 after buying an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

