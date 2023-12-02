Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCL. CL King upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,712. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

