Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Holdings Lowered by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after buying an additional 833,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $24,363,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stericycle by 29.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,669,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after buying an additional 379,761 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,191,000 after buying an additional 356,134 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

