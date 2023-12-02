Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) a C$14.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$12.16.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coveo Solutions



Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

