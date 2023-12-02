Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Big Lots Call Options (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,737 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 2,614 call options.
BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.
NYSE BIG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Big Lots has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $19.97.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
