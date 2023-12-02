Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Big Lots Call Options (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,737 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 2,614 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Big Lots alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Big Lots

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Big Lots Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Big Lots has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $19.97.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.