Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kroger Put Options (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 13,036 put options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the typical volume of 10,275 put options.

Kroger stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,480,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kroger by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

