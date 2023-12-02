StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 579,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,835,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,071,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

