StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $725,087.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cancer Genetics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.