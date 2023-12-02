StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of DM stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.74. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 284,764 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

