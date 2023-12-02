StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEWR. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Shares of NEWR opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New Relic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,375,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,376,000 after buying an additional 174,348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,252,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,305,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

