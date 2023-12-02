StockNews.com Downgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,005.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,925.29. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,907.38 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

