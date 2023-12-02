StockNews.com Downgrades OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $257,864,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $812,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,042,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

