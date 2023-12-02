StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

