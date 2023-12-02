StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
