StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

