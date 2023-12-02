StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $481.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $488.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.03.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

