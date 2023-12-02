StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.
