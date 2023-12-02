StockNews.com Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AudioCodes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

