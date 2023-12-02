StockNews.com Upgrades BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $809.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $464,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $547,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $464,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 85.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 129.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $460,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

