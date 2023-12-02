StockNews.com Upgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GSM

Ferroglobe Stock Up 5.7 %

GSM stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.18. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 49.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.