StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of StoneBridge Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAC. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,774,892,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $548,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of APAC remained flat at $11.18 on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. StoneBridge Acquisition has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.31.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

