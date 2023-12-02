StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:APACW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 35,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,469. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneBridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) by 520.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.