StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in StoneCo by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Stock Up 5.1 %
StoneCo stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 8,106,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
