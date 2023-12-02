Sun Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 157.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.15. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,707,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $315,323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.