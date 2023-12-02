Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $272.23 and last traded at $272.55. Approximately 1,456,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,557,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.63.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.84 and a 200 day moving average of $262.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,780 shares of company stock worth $5,278,963 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

